Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Issued By Oppenheimer

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of LHC Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.33. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.70.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $134.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $223.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $718,452,000 after purchasing an additional 214,388 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in LHC Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,281,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $514,825,000 after acquiring an additional 85,022 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in LHC Group by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $178,922,000 after acquiring an additional 219,148 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 971,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,298,000 after purchasing an additional 304,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,016,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

