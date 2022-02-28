Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Issued By DA Davidson

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a report released on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.03 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PLNT. TheStreet lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.91.

Shares of PLNT opened at $86.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 153.61, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.18 and its 200-day moving average is $84.36. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $67.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 20,106 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,594,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 270,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,212,000 after purchasing an additional 174,534 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

