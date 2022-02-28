Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Issued By DA Davidson

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a report released on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.03 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.
Shares of PLNT opened at $86.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 153.61, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.18 and its 200-day moving average is $84.36. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $67.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 20,106 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,594,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 270,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,212,000 after purchasing an additional 174,534 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Planet Fitness Company Profile (Get Rating)
Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
