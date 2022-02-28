Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Reduced by Analyst (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) – Cormark reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 25th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. Cormark has a “Outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AEM. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a C$66.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$98.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$92.10.

Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$65.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.94 billion and a PE ratio of 23.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$58.02 and a 1 year high of C$89.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$64.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$67.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 49.59%.

In related news, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total transaction of C$437,912.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,522,077.92. Also, Director James D. Nasso sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total value of C$291,919.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,755 shares in the company, valued at C$711,120.60. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,745.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

