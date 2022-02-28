Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of BELLUS Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.26). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BELLUS Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BLU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research raised their target price on BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BELLUS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.35.
BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 44.68% and a negative net margin of 445,149.94%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,544,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $39,731,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,153,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $19,714,000. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,125,000. 64.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BELLUS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
