Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Boosted by Raymond James

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Newmont in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Newmont alerts:

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$78.56.

Shares of TSE NGT opened at C$86.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$68.34 billion and a PE ratio of 46.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$79.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$74.18. Newmont has a 52-week low of C$66.25 and a 52-week high of C$90.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 110.33%.

About Newmont (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.