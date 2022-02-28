Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Flowserve Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Flowserve in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Flowserve’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.
Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $919.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Flowserve stock opened at $29.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.11. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average of $33.91.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Flowserve by 1,548.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,906,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,106,000 after buying an additional 1,791,087 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Flowserve by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,286,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,959,000 after buying an additional 1,179,093 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Flowserve by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,348,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,264,000 after buying an additional 759,822 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Flowserve by 2,988.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 588,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,386,000 after buying an additional 568,971 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Flowserve by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,109,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,540,000 after buying an additional 368,345 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 82.47%.
Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.
