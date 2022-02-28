Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Revolve Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Revolve Group stock opened at $50.21 on Monday. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $89.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.03.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.06 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 200.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $2,378,420.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $5,262,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

