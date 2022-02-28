Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Toll Brothers, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Toll Brothers in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.80. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.34 EPS.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Toll Brothers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.03.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $53.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.10. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,803,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $207,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.21%.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

