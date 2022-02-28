Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QTWO. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $63.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.95 and a 200-day moving average of $77.71. Q2 has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $126.59.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $4,849,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,002 shares of company stock valued at $5,127,921. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,991,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,083 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,484,000 after acquiring an additional 586,845 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,587,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,146,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,489,000 after buying an additional 540,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 9.0% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,961,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,949,000 after buying an additional 410,371 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

