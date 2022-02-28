Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Zynex, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zynex in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zynex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Zynex from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

ZYXI opened at $6.55 on Monday. Zynex has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $16.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.59 million, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.79.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Zynex had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 8.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 4.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 8.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Zynex by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

