Quanterix (QTRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $32.21 on Monday. Quanterix has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $84.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,710 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $149,475.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $97,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,607 shares of company stock worth $580,193. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Quanterix by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Quanterix by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Quanterix by 1,156.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 13,591 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Quanterix by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

