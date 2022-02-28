Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Given Buy Rating at Desjardins

Desjardins restated their buy rating on shares of Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$35.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on QBR.B. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$35.78.

TSE QBR.B traded up C$0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching C$27.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,788. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10. Quebecor has a 12 month low of C$27.13 and a 12 month high of C$36.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.03.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

