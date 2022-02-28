Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of Radius Global Infrastructure worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 673,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $10,947,467.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,279,863 shares of company stock worth $20,717,034. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

NASDAQ RADI opened at $13.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $18.79.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

