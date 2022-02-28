Raymond James Cuts Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $280.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $329.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Insulet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $296.23.

Get Insulet alerts:

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $262.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.48. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -583.04 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet has a 12-month low of $193.70 and a 12-month high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.57 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Insulet by 86.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Insulet by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the second quarter worth $41,000.

About Insulet (Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.