Raymond James Raises Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$4.00

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$3.85 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.88.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Shares of TSE:TCW opened at C$3.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$814.95 million and a P/E ratio of -39.17. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of C$1.77 and a 12-month high of C$3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.