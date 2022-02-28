Raymond James Reiterates C$1.30 Price Target for Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX)

Raymond James set a C$1.30 price objective on Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Anaconda Mining’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Shares of Anaconda Mining stock opened at C$0.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Anaconda Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.50 and a 1-year high of C$1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$138.50 million and a PE ratio of -25.67.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald sold 39,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total transaction of C$25,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 416,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$266,560. Also, Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald sold 151,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total transaction of C$106,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 470,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$329,000. Insiders sold 287,000 shares of company stock valued at $182,480 over the last 90 days.

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

