Raymond James Reiterates C$52.00 Price Target for Ovintiv (TSE:OVV)

Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OVV. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$45.55.

OVV stock opened at C$52.64 on Friday. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of C$26.61 and a twelve month high of C$54.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46. The stock has a market cap of C$13.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.254 dividend. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently -14.72%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

