RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) PT Lowered to $18.00

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

REAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on RealReal from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on RealReal from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group cut RealReal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on RealReal from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $778.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.54. RealReal has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $28.22.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. The company’s revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RealReal will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 13,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $99,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 34,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $264,253.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,315 shares of company stock worth $1,811,281 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of RealReal by 327.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 125,790 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RealReal by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,946,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,033,000 after purchasing an additional 870,578 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of RealReal by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,700,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,743,000 after purchasing an additional 151,717 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of RealReal by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of RealReal by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

