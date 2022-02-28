RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.09 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the US dollar. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $176.24 million and $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.56 or 0.00274897 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00075699 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00089618 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005038 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000197 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RFOX is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

