Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Redwood Trust reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Redwood Trust.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 61.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RWT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

In other news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $121,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,906,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 75,366 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at about $964,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Redwood Trust by 16.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Redwood Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,296,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after acquiring an additional 25,341 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Redwood Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $10.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.91. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.