REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

In other REGENXBIO news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $2,120,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $53,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 52.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,887,000 after acquiring an additional 22,277 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.8% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGNX traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.21. The company had a trading volume of 235,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,665. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average of $32.61. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $46.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.01.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

