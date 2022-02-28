Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 645,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 315,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.51% of TETRA Technologies worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTI. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TTI opened at $2.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $373.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.48. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $4.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

