Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) by 457.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 588,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483,113 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.53% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,673,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,188,000 after buying an additional 26,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,237,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after buying an additional 80,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 21,324 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 509,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 38,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 379.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 286,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AWH opened at $1.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.97. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $9.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

About Aspira Women's Health

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

