Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,562 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Newmark Group worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Newmark Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 29.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 350.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmark Group news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 9,800 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 50,000 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 286,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,370. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $19.10.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $984.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.38%.

Several research firms have commented on NMRK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

