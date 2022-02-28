Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 164,500 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.26% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 32,820 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 41,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

HONE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of HONE stock opened at $14.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $794.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.81. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.75 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 23.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

