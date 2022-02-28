Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Lifted to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 1st.

Get Renasant alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $36.52 on Thursday. Renasant has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Renasant had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Renasant will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.