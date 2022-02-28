Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 59,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 178,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,591,000 after purchasing an additional 133,546 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $731,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in Republic Services by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 83,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 21,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 88,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $10,276,208.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $120.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.08 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The company has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

About Republic Services (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

