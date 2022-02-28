Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.71) EPS.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $15.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $939.22 million, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average is $14.55. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,343.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.44%. The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 134.4% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 93,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 53,325 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,853,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.3% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,712,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.