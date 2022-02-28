Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Eneti Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NETI)

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Eneti in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke expects that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eneti’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.53) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Eneti in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of NETI stock opened at $5.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 18.43, a current ratio of 18.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $64.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.20. Eneti has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $24.74.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.45). Eneti had a negative net margin of 226.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Eneti’s payout ratio is currently -0.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Eneti in the 4th quarter valued at $12,900,000. Condire Management LP raised its holdings in Eneti by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 960,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after acquiring an additional 52,577 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Eneti in the 4th quarter valued at $6,587,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eneti by 278.7% in the 4th quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 603,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 444,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Eneti in the 4th quarter valued at $4,356,000.

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

