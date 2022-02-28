Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for RBC Bearings (ROLL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ: ROLL) in the last few weeks:

2/17/2022 – RBC Bearings is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – RBC Bearings is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2022 – RBC Bearings was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/14/2022 – RBC Bearings was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $186.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “RBC Bearings is poised to benefit from the impressive demand at the industrial end markets, product-development initiatives, synergies from the DODGE buyout, and shareholder-friendly policies. In third-quarter fiscal 2022, the company’s earnings and sales surpassed estimates by 6.06% and 5.46%, respectively. For the fourth quarter, it anticipates sales of $340-$350 million (including the contribution from the DODGE buyout), suggesting year-over-year growth of 112.1-118.3%. However, high costs and expenses, as well as a highly leverage balance sheet, might impact the company’s margins in the quarters ahead. Also, weakness in the defense markets might limit the prospects of the Aerospace/Defense segment. In the past three months, its shares have underperformed the industry and look comparatively overvalued.”

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $189.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62 and a beta of 1.36. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $165.99 and a 52-week high of $250.52.

Get RBC Bearings Incorporated alerts:

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. RBC Bearings’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 588.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in RBC Bearings by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.