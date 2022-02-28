Reviewing Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (ANEB) and Its Peers

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ANEB – Get Rating) is one of 932 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Anebulo Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anebulo Pharmaceuticals N/A -28.23% -27.82% Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Competitors -4,214.92% -118.35% -14.13%

This table compares Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Anebulo Pharmaceuticals N/A -$30.25 million -2.92 Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.92 billion $245.33 million 0.51

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Anebulo Pharmaceuticals. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anebulo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Competitors 5576 19962 42372 820 2.56

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 114.29%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 109.31%. Given Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Anebulo Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.9% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 89.9% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from cannabinoid overdose and addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid overdose. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Lakeway, Texas.

