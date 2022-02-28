Reviewing California Resources (NYSE:CRC) and Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD)

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) and Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

California Resources has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Resources has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares California Resources and Allied Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources 32.40% 42.74% 14.98% Allied Resources N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares California Resources and Allied Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources $1.89 billion 1.71 $1.77 billion $7.49 5.36 Allied Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

California Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.9% of California Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for California Resources and Allied Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources 0 0 4 0 3.00 Allied Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

California Resources presently has a consensus target price of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.97%. Given California Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe California Resources is more favorable than Allied Resources.

Summary

California Resources beats Allied Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

California Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.1 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 442 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility, other third parties, and the grid. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.

Allied Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allied Resources, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer. The firm is involved in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. Its properties are located in Calhoun and Ritchie Counties, West Virginia, and Goliad and Edwards Counties, Texas. The company was founded on April 15, 1979 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

