Reviewing SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY) & Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR)

SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY) and Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SMARTONE TELECO/S and Frontier Communications Parent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMARTONE TELECO/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Frontier Communications Parent 1 0 5 1 2.86

Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus price target of $37.71, indicating a potential upside of 35.91%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Frontier Communications Parent is more favorable than SMARTONE TELECO/S.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SMARTONE TELECO/S and Frontier Communications Parent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMARTONE TELECO/S $1.28 billion 0.83 $78.62 million N/A N/A Frontier Communications Parent $7.16 billion 0.95 -$402.00 million N/A N/A

SMARTONE TELECO/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Frontier Communications Parent.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SMARTONE TELECO/S and Frontier Communications Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMARTONE TELECO/S N/A N/A N/A Frontier Communications Parent 77.29% 390.88% 31.33%

Summary

Frontier Communications Parent beats SMARTONE TELECO/S on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMARTONE TELECO/S

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunication services in Hong Kong and Macau. The company offers voice, multimedia, and mobile and fixed fiber broadband services for the consumer and corporate markets. It is also involved in the sale of handsets and accessories; issuance of guaranteed notes; and provision of customer support and telemarketing services. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions. The company also provides Frontier Business that offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

