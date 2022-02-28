Revomon (REVO) Price Reaches $0.33

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Revomon coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000806 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Revomon has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Revomon has a total market cap of $8.26 million and approximately $766,256.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

