Robert W. Baird Cuts Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target to $48.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BAND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bandwidth has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.93.

Bandwidth stock opened at $30.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $762.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58, a PEG ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.53. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $174.59.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. Bandwidth’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $43,779.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,107 shares of company stock valued at $133,239 over the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,923,000 after purchasing an additional 44,184 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 154,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth $2,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

