Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Panos Kakoullis Acquires 10,683 Shares

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) insider Panos Kakoullis bought 10,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £11,323.98 ($15,400.49).

Shares of LON RR traded up GBX 3.70 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 106.08 ($1.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,428,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,907. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.88 billion and a PE ratio of 3.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 119.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 124.91. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 86.69 ($1.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 161.91 ($2.20).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.82) to GBX 132 ($1.80) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 157 ($2.14) to GBX 177 ($2.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.18) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.77) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.04) to GBX 140 ($1.90) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 136.50 ($1.86).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

