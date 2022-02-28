Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target to $67.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AGIO. Bank of America began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.30.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $30.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.92. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 138,850 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 112.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 620,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,179,000 after purchasing an additional 328,821 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,125,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 539,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,731,000 after acquiring an additional 155,696 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

