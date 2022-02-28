Royal Bank of Canada Buys 11,105 Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.67% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $9,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 786.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock opened at $75.55 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $81.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

