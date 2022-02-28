Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target to $199.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $198.13.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys stock opened at $159.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.98. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $122.12 and a 12 month high of $292.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 375.4% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 26,308 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 60.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 22.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter valued at about $3,189,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 93,912.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.