Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Price Target to $45.00

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.69% from the stock’s current price.

JAMF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.71.

Get Jamf alerts:

BATS JAMF traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $33.41. The stock had a trading volume of 415,130 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average of $36.59.

In related news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 7,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $237,350.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO John Strosahl sold 15,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $475,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 369,260 shares of company stock valued at $13,280,558 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 112.4% in the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 20,173,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674,758 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 3.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,357,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,312,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter worth about $110,595,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,287,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,957,000 after purchasing an additional 75,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 14.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,159,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,484,000 after purchasing an additional 280,079 shares during the last quarter.

About Jamf (Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.