Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Price Target to C$6.00

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

TSE:MRT.UN traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$5.42. The stock had a trading volume of 19,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,036. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a twelve month low of C$4.90 and a twelve month high of C$7.34. The stock has a market cap of C$347.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

