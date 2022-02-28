Royal Bank of Canada Grows Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,205 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.24% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $9,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,533,000 after purchasing an additional 83,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 17.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,203,000 after purchasing an additional 240,093 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 23.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 930,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,090,000 after purchasing an additional 177,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 833,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLLI. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $43.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.97. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $98.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

