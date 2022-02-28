Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “GBX 450” Price Target for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($6.12) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BP.B. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 455 ($6.19) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 630 ($8.57) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 410 ($5.58) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 475 ($6.46) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.52) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

LON BP.B opened at GBX 177 ($2.41) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £35.41 billion and a PE ratio of 6.27. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a twelve month low of GBX 173 ($2.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 200 ($2.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 181.23.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

