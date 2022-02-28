Royal Bank of Canada Sells 348,365 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348,365 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of News worth $8,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of News by 38.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,616,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,044,000 after buying an additional 450,268 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 351,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in News by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,170,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,141,000 after acquiring an additional 514,672 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in News by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in News by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NWSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $22.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.39. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.66.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

News Profile (Get Rating)

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.