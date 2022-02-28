Royal Mail’s (RMG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 650 ($8.84) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 560 ($7.62) to GBX 470 ($6.39) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.70) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.57) to GBX 768 ($10.44) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.60) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.50) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 695.91 ($9.46).

RMG opened at GBX 387.30 ($5.27) on Thursday. Royal Mail has a one year low of GBX 367.90 ($5.00) and a one year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.35). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 4.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 467.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 470.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

