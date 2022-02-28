RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Trading Up 1.7%

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.10 and last traded at $24.10. Approximately 199,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 286,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAR. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 6,132,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,794,000 after purchasing an additional 562,971 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 30,382,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311,203 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $984,000.

