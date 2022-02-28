RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut shares of RPT Realty from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.20.

RPT stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. RPT Realty has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $14.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.95.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 35.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPT Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPT Realty (RPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.