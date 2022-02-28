RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of RPT Realty stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 991,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,796. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. RPT Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RPT Realty by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,585,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,533,000 after buying an additional 861,255 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in RPT Realty by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in RPT Realty by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 483,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,467,000 after buying an additional 73,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in RPT Realty by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

