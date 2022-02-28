Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Buys $148,584.56 in Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 11,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $148,584.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ocm Growth Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

On Thursday, February 24th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 16,268 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $210,833.28.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 18,141 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $242,907.99.

On Friday, February 18th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 11,461 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $155,984.21.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 19,438 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $259,886.06.

On Monday, February 14th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 19,400 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $262,870.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 19,600 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,896.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 17,566 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129,977.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,283,175,982.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 20,800 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $272,480.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 20,400 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $277,644.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 18,231 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $237,549.93.

Shares of NASDAQ RWAY traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.73. 85,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,821. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $14.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. This is a boost from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Runway Growth Finance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.