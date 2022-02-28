Rush Street Interactive (RSI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.19. Rush Street Interactive has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RSI shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 30,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. 18.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

